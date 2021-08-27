Here’s How Your Trade urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Aggressively Right Now

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) went up by 4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.00. The company’s stock price has collected 40.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that urban-gro, Inc. to Speak and Exhibit at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC)

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ :UGRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for urban-gro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. UGRO currently public float of 7.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGRO was 209.03K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stocks went up by 40.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.88% and a quarterly performance of 65.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for urban-gro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.89% for UGRO stocks with a simple moving average of 54.94% for the last 200 days.

UGRO Trading at 52.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares surge +63.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +40.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw 159.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from DENNEDY JIM, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $7.70 back on May 19. After this action, DENNEDY JIM now owns 358,334 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $65,450 using the latest closing price.

DENNEDY JIM, the President and COO of urban-gro Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that DENNEDY JIM is holding 349,834 shares at $79,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.63 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for urban-gro Inc. stands at -19.64. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -25.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.