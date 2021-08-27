Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Just Got Our Attention

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) went down by -3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Gaucho Group Holdings to Present at Benzinga’s Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VINO is at -3.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VINO currently public float of 6.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINO was 1.21M shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

VINO stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly performance of -5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for VINO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.55% for the last 200 days.

VINO Trading at -19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO rose by +3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -53.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINO starting from Rodriguez Edie, who purchase 8,333 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Feb 19. After this action, Rodriguez Edie now owns 8,333 shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., valued at $49,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-838.10 for the present operating margin

-40.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -884.24. The total capital return value is set at -226.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,282.50.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 403.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.