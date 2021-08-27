Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF)?

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :AIF) Right Now?

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.52 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of AIF was 47.49K shares.

AIF’s Market Performance

AIF stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of 1.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.63% for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.88% for AIF stocks with a simple moving average of 6.87% for the last 200 days.

AIF Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIF rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. saw 7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIF starting from Saba Capital Management, L.P., who purchase 16,838 shares at the price of $14.13 back on Dec 10. After this action, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now owns 1,467,780 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc., valued at $237,921 using the latest closing price.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc., purchase 400 shares at $14.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Saba Capital Management, L.P. is holding 1,450,942 shares at $5,628 based on the most recent closing price.