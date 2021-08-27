Can Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Remain Competitive?

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) went up by 22.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.18. The company’s stock price has collected -20.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RPHM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33. RPHM currently public float of 3.56M and currently shorts hold a 32.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPHM was 55.09K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

RPHM stocks went down by -20.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.57% and a quarterly performance of -34.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.10% for RPHM stocks with a simple moving average of -23.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPHM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for RPHM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPHM in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $25 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPHM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for RPHM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RPHM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

RPHM Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares sank -5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -0.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -54.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Jindal Vineet R., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Aug 25. After this action, Jindal Vineet R. now owns 5,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,176 using the latest closing price.

FLESHER GREGORY J., the President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that FLESHER GREGORY J. is holding 8,000 shares at $64,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

The total capital return value is set at -53.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.01.