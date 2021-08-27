Can Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) Remain Competitive?

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) went down by -13.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.76. The company’s stock price has collected -6.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :AVNW) Right Now?

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVNW is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Aviat Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.75, which is $17.08 above the current price. AVNW currently public float of 10.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVNW was 224.61K shares.

AVNW’s Market Performance

AVNW stocks went down by -6.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of -8.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 236.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Aviat Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.26% for AVNW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AVNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $49 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVNW reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AVNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AVNW, setting the target price at $2.20 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

AVNW Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNW fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.70. In addition, Aviat Networks Inc. saw 96.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNW starting from STOFFEL JAMES C, who sale 3,033 shares at the price of $36.01 back on Nov 30. After this action, STOFFEL JAMES C now owns 38,279 shares of Aviat Networks Inc., valued at $109,205 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aviat Networks Inc. stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 106.10, with 51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW), the company’s capital structure generated 18.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.66. Total debt to assets is 7.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.