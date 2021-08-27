Buy or Sell 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s stock price has collected 9.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Record Revenues for its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year; Company Guides to Continued Double-Digit Revenue Growth in its Current Fiscal 2022 Full Year

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ :FLWS) Right Now?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.75, which is $19.04 above the current price. FLWS currently public float of 24.66M and currently shorts hold a 21.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLWS was 521.32K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stocks went up by 9.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.62% and a quarterly performance of 0.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for FLWS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLWS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLWS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLWS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $57 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLWS reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for FLWS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Underperform” to FLWS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

FLWS Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.84. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw 23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, who sale 17,850 shares at the price of $31.34 back on Aug 13. After this action, MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G now owns 418,331 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $559,419 using the latest closing price.

MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, the CEO and President of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., sale 17,850 shares at $31.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G is holding 418,331 shares at $562,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.58 for the present operating margin

+39.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 16.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.99. Equity return is now at value 25.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 20.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.13 and the total asset turnover is 2.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.