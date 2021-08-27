Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Just Got Our Attention

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) went up by 12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Lenders One Launches New Solutions and Revenue Opportunities at Annual Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ :ASPS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASPS is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. ASPS currently public float of 9.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPS was 164.70K shares.

ASPS’s Market Performance

ASPS stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.59% and a quarterly performance of 32.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.89% for ASPS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

ASPS Trading at 15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS rose by +20.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -32.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+11.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.46. Equity return is now at value 62.50, with -23.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.73.