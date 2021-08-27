A Lesson to Learn: Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY)

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MKTY) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected 21.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MKTY is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Mechanical Technology Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.60. MKTY currently public float of 7.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKTY was 107.21K shares.

MKTY’s Market Performance

MKTY stocks went up by 21.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.80% and a quarterly performance of 7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 600.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for Mechanical Technology Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.19% for MKTY stocks with a simple moving average of 33.73% for the last 200 days.

MKTY Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +23.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTY rose by +30.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +368.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Mechanical Technology Incorporated saw 78.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTY starting from Binyamin Moshe, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Jul 02. After this action, Binyamin Moshe now owns 12,921 shares of Mechanical Technology Incorporated, valued at $7,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+67.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mechanical Technology Incorporated stands at +20.27. The total capital return value is set at 24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.09. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.95. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.