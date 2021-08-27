A Lesson to Learn: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went down by -3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/18/21 that Why Target Earnings Were Good News for Ulta Beauty

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.19, which is $8.44 above the current price. LEVI currently public float of 84.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.92M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.90% and a quarterly performance of -1.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.77% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEVI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.50. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw 33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Friedman David A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $27.62 back on Aug 16. After this action, Friedman David A now owns 31,581 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Haas Jennifer C., the 10% Owner of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 14 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Haas Jennifer C. is holding 0 shares at $420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.05. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.