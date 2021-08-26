We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zuora Inc. (ZUO), Here is What We Found

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) went up by 10.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.64. The company’s stock price has collected 5.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Pure Storage, Zuora, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Lordstown Motors, or VEON?

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE :ZUO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zuora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.25, which is -$0.59 below the current price. ZUO currently public float of 109.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUO was 951.51K shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stocks went up by 5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.66% and a quarterly performance of 8.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Zuora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.27% for ZUO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $20 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +20.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.30. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 8,120 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Jul 12. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 29,697 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $141,502 using the latest closing price.

Pileggi Jennifer, the SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Zuora Inc., sale 4,546 shares at $17.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Pileggi Jennifer is holding 14,192 shares at $79,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -18.10 for asset returns.