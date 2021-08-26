We Analyzed the Future Direction of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), Here is What We Found

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) went down by -6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that AMC, GameStop, Nordstrom, Salesforce: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ :SCVL) Right Now?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCVL is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $4.25 above the current price. SCVL currently public float of 16.35M and currently shorts hold a 14.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCVL was 303.90K shares.

SCVL’s Market Performance

SCVL stocks went up by 7.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.06% and a quarterly performance of 9.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Shoe Carnival Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.18% for SCVL stocks with a simple moving average of 35.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCVL stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for SCVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCVL in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $42 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCVL reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $74. The rating they have provided for SCVL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SCVL, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

SCVL Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.45. In addition, Shoe Carnival Inc. saw 92.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from JACKSON W KERRY, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $67.91 back on Jun 11. After this action, JACKSON W KERRY now owns 108,403 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc., valued at $747,010 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Andrea R., the Director of Shoe Carnival Inc., sale 490 shares at $67.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Guthrie Andrea R. is holding 12,103 shares at $33,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.98 for the present operating margin

+28.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 74.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.73. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 198.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.