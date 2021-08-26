Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Mirion to Present at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE :VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Vertiv Holdings Co declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.44, which is $5.46 above the current price. VRT currently public float of 280.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRT was 2.19M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 13.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Vertiv Holdings Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for VRT stocks with a simple moving average of 23.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to VRT, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

VRT Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 48.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 17,381,740 shares at the price of $20.15 back on Mar 01. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 59,880,215 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $350,156,890 using the latest closing price.

VPE Holdings, LLC, the Director of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 17,381,740 shares at $20.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that VPE Holdings, LLC is holding 59,880,215 shares at $350,156,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+30.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at -7.49. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.09. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 449.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.80. Total debt to assets is 45.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 436.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.