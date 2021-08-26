The Chart for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $150.71. The company’s stock price has collected 9.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/21 that Inflation Could Hobble Darden Rebound, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.81, which is $11.55 above the current price. DRI currently public float of 129.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.67M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 9.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Darden Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.13% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $168, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

DRI Trading at 5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.92. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Cardenas Ricardo, who sale 5,326 shares at the price of $147.05 back on Aug 02. After this action, Cardenas Ricardo now owns 42,955 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $783,188 using the latest closing price.

Burrowes Todd, the President, LongHorn Steakhouse of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 22,157 shares at $150.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Burrowes Todd is holding 38,433 shares at $3,325,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +8.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 47.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 121.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.