Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC) Just Got Our Attention

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.31. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Moore Kuehn Encourages SAFM, ANAT, SIC, and XENT Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ :SIC) Right Now?

Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 748.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Select Interior Concepts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $0.28 above the current price. SIC currently public float of 20.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIC was 334.19K shares.

SIC’s Market Performance

SIC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.56% and a quarterly performance of 29.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Select Interior Concepts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.55% for SIC stocks with a simple moving average of 56.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SIC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14.50 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SIC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

SIC Trading at 27.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Select Interior Concepts Inc. saw 98.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIC starting from Varner Leo William Jr., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Sep 01. After this action, Varner Leo William Jr. now owns 535,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc., valued at $61,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Interior Concepts Inc. stands at -1.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.10. Equity return is now at value 31.70, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Select Interior Concepts Inc. (SIC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.10. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.