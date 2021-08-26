Precipio Inc. (PRPO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) went up by 16.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 20.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 31 min ago that American Oncology Network Partners with Precipio to Bring HemeScreen(R) into AON’s Laboratory

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Precipio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. Today, the average trading volume of PRPO was 1.60M shares.

PRPO’s Market Performance

PRPO stocks went up by 20.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.41% and a quarterly performance of -7.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Precipio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.79% for PRPO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.18% for the last 200 days.

PRPO Trading at 22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO rose by +29.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw 66.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from Cohen David Seth, who sale 69,962 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Jun 10. After this action, Cohen David Seth now owns 750,741 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $279,148 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 755 shares at $3.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 22,217 shares at $2,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-150.13 for the present operating margin

+18.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -174.41. The total capital return value is set at -60.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.45. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.54. Total debt to assets is 7.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.