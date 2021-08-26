Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $259.13. The company’s stock price has collected -2.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ :SAIA) Right Now?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIA is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Saia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $242.67, which is $1.78 above the current price. SAIA currently public float of 26.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIA was 230.72K shares.

SAIA’s Market Performance

SAIA stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.45% and a quarterly performance of 6.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Saia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for SAIA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $236 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for SAIA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to SAIA, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

SAIA Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.60. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from ODELL RICHARD D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $238.03 back on Aug 04. After this action, ODELL RICHARD D now owns 13,969 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $1,190,150 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of Saia Inc., sale 1,565 shares at $238.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 6,548 shares at $373,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.76 for the present operating margin

+9.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +7.59. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 11.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.