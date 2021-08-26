Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arrival (ARVL)?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that Lucid Stock Ended an 8-Day Losing Streak Tuesday. Why It’s Falling Again.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ :ARVL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Arrival declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.34. ARVL currently public float of 163.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARVL was 2.93M shares.

ARVL’s Market Performance

ARVL stocks went down by -2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.86% and a quarterly performance of -45.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Arrival. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.94% for ARVL stocks with a simple moving average of -47.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Arrival saw -62.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.