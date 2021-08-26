Is Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) a Keeper?

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KIN, SYKE, MNR, and QTS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIN is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.21, which is $1.25 above the current price. KIN currently public float of 36.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIN was 1.49M shares.

KIN’s Market Performance

KIN stocks went up by 0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.76% and a quarterly performance of 92.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.29% for Kindred Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.37% for KIN stocks with a simple moving average of 58.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for KIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $9.25 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KIN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

KIN Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIN rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, Kindred Biosciences Inc. saw 114.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIN starting from Chin Richard, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $9.21 back on Aug 02. After this action, Chin Richard now owns 1,534,271 shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc., valued at $368,240 using the latest closing price.

Chin Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Kindred Biosciences Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $9.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Chin Richard is holding 1,894,271 shares at $367,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.29 for the present operating margin

+83.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kindred Biosciences Inc. stands at -51.69. The total capital return value is set at -16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.62. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 24.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.