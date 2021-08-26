Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.53. The company’s stock price has collected 8.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NWHM, INOV, XENT, XONE, IEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :INOV) Right Now?

Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 151.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOV is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Inovalon Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.50. INOV currently public float of 74.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOV was 689.55K shares.

INOV’s Market Performance

INOV stocks went up by 8.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.93% and a quarterly performance of 32.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Inovalon Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for INOV stocks with a simple moving average of 43.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INOV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INOV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $41 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INOV reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for INOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to INOV, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

INOV Trading at 14.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.72%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOV rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.56. In addition, Inovalon Holdings Inc. saw 121.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOV starting from Capitel Jason, who sale 19,259 shares at the price of $32.08 back on Jun 02. After this action, Capitel Jason now owns 472,778 shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc., valued at $617,829 using the latest closing price.

Capitel Jason, the Chief Commercial Officer of Inovalon Holdings Inc., sale 741 shares at $32.08 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Capitel Jason is holding 492,037 shares at $23,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+57.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovalon Holdings Inc. stands at +3.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Inovalon Holdings Inc. (INOV), the company’s capital structure generated 136.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.63. Total debt to assets is 47.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.