Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Just Got Our Attention

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) went down by -8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.17. The company’s stock price has collected 3.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Höegh LNG Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE :HMLP) Right Now?

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMLP is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00. HMLP currently public float of 17.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMLP was 443.98K shares.

HMLP’s Market Performance

HMLP stocks went up by 3.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -73.64% and a quarterly performance of -71.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Hoegh LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.51% for HMLP stocks with a simple moving average of -70.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMLP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HMLP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HMLP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMLP reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for HMLP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HMLP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

HMLP Trading at -64.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMLP fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Hoegh LNG Partners LP saw -67.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.74 for the present operating margin

+68.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hoegh LNG Partners LP stands at +44.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.09. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), the company’s capital structure generated 87.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.75. Total debt to assets is 44.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.