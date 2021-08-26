Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 8.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Reports Increased Revenues and Pre-tax Income in Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Exceeding Both 2020 and 2019 Second Quarter Results and Raises Annual Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $1.66 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 14.00M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 491.44K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went up by 16.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.74% and a quarterly performance of 19.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 599.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.00% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 94.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +32.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.20. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 294.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Carrara George, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $16.06 back on Jun 18. After this action, Carrara George now owns 31,047 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $32,120 using the latest closing price.

Leavitt Craig, the Director of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 14,002 shares at $17.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Leavitt Craig is holding 65,631 shares at $242,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.79 for the present operating margin

+41.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at -9.00. The total capital return value is set at -5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.19. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 198.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.54. Total debt to assets is 45.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.