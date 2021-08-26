Here’s Our Rant About Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) went up by 7.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s stock price has collected 9.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the 14(th) Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :CCRN) Right Now?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCRN is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.71, which is -$2.59 below the current price. CCRN currently public float of 35.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCRN was 320.91K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

CCRN stocks went up by 9.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.63% and a quarterly performance of 40.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 239.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Cross Country Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.48% for CCRN stocks with a simple moving average of 65.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCRN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CCRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCRN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $22 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CCRN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CCRN Trading at 24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. saw 142.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCRN starting from Burns William J., who sale 10,100 shares at the price of $19.91 back on Aug 17. After this action, Burns William J. now owns 255,679 shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., valued at $201,091 using the latest closing price.

TRUNFIO JOSEPH, the Director of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $19.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that TRUNFIO JOSEPH is holding 44,923 shares at $331,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+22.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. stands at -1.55. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.56. Total debt to assets is 20.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.