Elastic N.V. (ESTC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 8 hours ago that Elastic Posts Surprise Profit as Demand Grows for Cloud-Based Search Tools

Is It Worth Investing in Elastic N.V. (NYSE :ESTC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Elastic N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.88, which is $17.31 above the current price. ESTC currently public float of 71.90M and currently shorts hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTC was 754.15K shares.

ESTC’s Market Performance

ESTC stocks went up by 3.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.40% and a quarterly performance of 33.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Elastic N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.88% for ESTC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Summit Insights repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Summit Insights is $180 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTC reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ESTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ESTC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

ESTC Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.52. In addition, Elastic N.V. saw 8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Chadwick Jonathan, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $148.18 back on Jul 26. After this action, Chadwick Jonathan now owns 3,779 shares of Elastic N.V., valued at $926,099 using the latest closing price.

Garrett W.H. Baird, the SVP and General Counsel of Elastic N.V., sale 1,000 shares at $148.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Garrett W.H. Baird is holding 37,098 shares at $148,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.28 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V. stands at -21.27. The total capital return value is set at -27.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.39. Equity return is now at value -29.10, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V. (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.88. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.