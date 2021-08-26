DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.48. The company’s stock price has collected 5.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that DigitalOcean to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DOCN) Right Now?

DOCN currently public float of 63.79M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCN was 1.10M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stocks went up by 5.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.74% and a quarterly performance of 31.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.41% for DOCN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +5.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.64. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Norman Harold Matthew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $54.93 back on Aug 10. After this action, Norman Harold Matthew now owns 140,637 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $1,373,250 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 2,888 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 44,882 shares at $153,064 based on the most recent closing price.