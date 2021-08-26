Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s stock price has collected 9.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – SPPI

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SPPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPPI is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.20. SPPI currently public float of 137.35M and currently shorts hold a 9.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPPI was 2.94M shares.

SPPI’s Market Performance

SPPI stocks went up by 9.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.58% and a quarterly performance of -25.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for SPPI stocks with a simple moving average of -32.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPPI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SPPI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SPPI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $12 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPPI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 26th of the previous year.

SPPI Trading at -25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -26.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from LEBEL FRANCOIS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 23. After this action, LEBEL FRANCOIS now owns 340,046 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $20,000 using the latest closing price.

LEBEL FRANCOIS, the Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,821 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that LEBEL FRANCOIS is holding 345,046 shares at $23,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

The total capital return value is set at -102.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.47. Equity return is now at value -130.50, with -88.30 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.