Can United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Remain Competitive?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.59. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that CBAK Energy Announces SGS Certification of Battery for Ultra-Low Temperature Application

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $220.74, which is $24.63 above the current price. UPS currently public float of 728.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.10M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of -9.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $210 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $243. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

UPS Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.04. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Price Scott A., who sale 6,600 shares at the price of $193.22 back on Aug 19. After this action, Price Scott A. now owns 38,727 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $1,275,231 using the latest closing price.

Cesarone Nando, the President, US Operations of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 8,224 shares at $195.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Cesarone Nando is holding 13,994 shares at $1,608,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +1.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 100.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 4,224.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.69. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,739.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.