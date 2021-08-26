Can Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Remain Competitive?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) went up by 26.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.98. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ :ASND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.76.

ASND currently public float of 43.77M and currently shorts hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASND was 198.48K shares.

ASND’s Market Performance

ASND stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.53% and a quarterly performance of -7.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Ascendis Pharma A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.97% for ASND stocks with a simple moving average of 9.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ASND, setting the target price at $216 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

ASND Trading at 24.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +31.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +28.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.24. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -47.10 for asset returns.