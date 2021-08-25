Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.60. The company’s stock price has collected -6.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE :SEM) Right Now?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEM is at 1.41.

SEM currently public float of 110.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEM was 747.64K shares.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM stocks went down by -6.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.81% and a quarterly performance of -17.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.24% for SEM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to SEM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SEM Trading at -17.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.19. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from TAVENNER MARILYN B, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $36.23 back on Aug 09. After this action, TAVENNER MARILYN B now owns 24,000 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $362,300 using the latest closing price.

CHERNOW DAVID S, the President and CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 139,550 shares at $36.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that CHERNOW DAVID S is holding 839,550 shares at $5,043,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 424.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.92. Total debt to assets is 58.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.