Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s stock price has collected 10.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Zosano Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ZSAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZSAN is at 3.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17. ZSAN currently public float of 106.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZSAN was 1.92M shares.

ZSAN’s Market Performance

ZSAN stocks went up by 10.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.53% and a quarterly performance of -9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Zosano Pharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for ZSAN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZSAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZSAN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZSAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZSAN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on April 17th of the previous year 2019.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZSAN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ZSAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2017.

ZSAN Trading at -17.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZSAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZSAN rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7141. In addition, Zosano Pharma Corporation saw 27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZSAN starting from Lo Steven, who sale 13,158 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 04. After this action, Lo Steven now owns 365,592 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation, valued at $10,592 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Hayley, the See Remarks of Zosano Pharma Corporation, sale 1,709 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Lewis Hayley is holding 49,779 shares at $1,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZSAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14624.11 for the present operating margin

-1050.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zosano Pharma Corporation stands at -14896.87. The total capital return value is set at -71.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.69. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.15. Total debt to assets is 23.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.