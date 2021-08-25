Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) went up by 16.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected 35.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that ZK International’s Portfolio Company, Maximbet, Enters Partnership With White Mountain Apache Tribe In Pursuit Of Online Sports Betting License In Arizona

Is It Worth Investing in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ZKIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZKIN is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZKIN currently public float of 13.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZKIN was 443.04K shares.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZKIN stocks went up by 35.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.52% and a quarterly performance of -1.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 252.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for ZK International Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.59% for ZKIN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.04%, as shares surge +31.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +35.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. saw 57.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.16 for the present operating margin

+4.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at -0.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.86. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.27. Total debt to assets is 22.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.