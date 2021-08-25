Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (CPOP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd to Develop Street Dance Chain SaaS System to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Is It Worth Investing in Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ :CPOP) Right Now?

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CPOP currently public float of 11.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPOP was 2.79M shares.

CPOP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for CPOP stocks with a simple moving average of -60.91% for the last 200 days.

CPOP Trading at -60.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares sank -24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPOP rose by +22.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd saw -86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.