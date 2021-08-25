MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) went up by 7.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.79. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that MedAvail Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :MDVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MedAvail Holdings Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MDVL currently public float of 7.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDVL was 251.88K shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MDVL stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -66.27% and a quarterly performance of -72.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.14% for MedAvail Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -44.54% for MDVL stocks with a simple moving average of -73.40% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at -63.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -63.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc saw -79.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, who purchase 12,670 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Dec 31. After this action, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd now owns 3,885,951 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc, valued at $189,998 using the latest closing price.

ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, the 10% Owner of MedAvail Holdings Inc, purchase 100 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd is holding 3,879,008 shares at $1,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.99 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc stands at -191.94. The total capital return value is set at -62.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.05. Equity return is now at value -90.90, with -78.70 for asset returns.

Based on MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.39. Total debt to assets is 5.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.39.