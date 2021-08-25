Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) went up by 24.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected 49.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :KLXE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $0.81 above the current price. KLXE currently public float of 3.89M and currently shorts hold a 19.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLXE was 132.30K shares.

KLXE’s Market Performance

KLXE stocks went up by 49.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.87% and a quarterly performance of -37.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.54% for KLXE stocks with a simple moving average of -26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLXE

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KLXE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

KLXE Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +49.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Lehner Keefer McGovern, who sale 3,964 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Aug 02. After this action, Lehner Keefer McGovern now owns 101,584 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $22,862 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, the Member of 10% Owner Group of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 601 shares at $6.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR is holding 22,710 shares at $3,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.63 for the present operating margin

-12.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -120.01. The total capital return value is set at -22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.51. Equity return is now at value -265.80, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE), the company’s capital structure generated 779.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.63. Total debt to assets is 68.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 773.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.