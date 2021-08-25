Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) went up by 6.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.26. The company’s stock price has collected 12.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that XPO Logistics Surpasses Half a Million Downloads of Digital Freight Marketplace App

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :GXO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for GXO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.18, which is -$5.38 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GXO was 1.60M shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for GXO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.35% for GXO stocks with a simple moving average of 23.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GXO, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

GXO Trading at 23.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +40.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +12.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.47. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw 54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+11.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at -0.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.70.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 32.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.