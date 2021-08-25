Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Koss Corporation Q4 Net Sales Jump 37%, Closing Fiscal Year with a 7% Gain

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 404.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KOSS currently public float of 2.57M and currently shorts hold a 22.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 1.64M shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.46% and a quarterly performance of -6.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 794.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.61% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.16% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +823.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.16. In addition, Koss Corporation saw 463.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from KOSS JOHN C JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $24.22 back on Jun 15. After this action, KOSS JOHN C JR now owns 151,028 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $121,100 using the latest closing price.

Koss Michael J Jr, the VP – Marketing & Product of Koss Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $24.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Koss Michael J Jr is holding 26,000 shares at $243,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.