Here’s How Your Trade Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Aggressively Right Now

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) went up by 10.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s stock price has collected 13.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RVPH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. RVPH currently public float of 5.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVPH was 110.66K shares.

RVPH’s Market Performance

RVPH stocks went up by 13.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.71% and a quarterly performance of -17.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.26% for RVPH stocks with a simple moving average of -45.16% for the last 200 days.

RVPH Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH rose by +13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -57.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from VEDANTA PARTNERS, LLC, who purchase 1,330,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, VEDANTA PARTNERS, LLC now owns 931,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $4,987,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.57.