Here’s How Your Trade BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Aggressively Right Now

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) went up by 12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.45. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Bio-Techne Set to Join S&P 500; Saia, Mimecast & Option Care Health to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :BLFS) Right Now?

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 830.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.71, which is $8.18 above the current price. BLFS currently public float of 36.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLFS was 245.24K shares.

BLFS’s Market Performance

BLFS stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of 49.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for BioLife Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.70% for BLFS stocks with a simple moving average of 34.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLFS reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for BLFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLFS, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

BLFS Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from DE GREEF RODERICK, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Aug 19. After this action, DE GREEF RODERICK now owns 128,614 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $541,440 using the latest closing price.

DE GREEF RODERICK, the CFO of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 22,239 shares at $44.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that DE GREEF RODERICK is holding 140,614 shares at $994,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.93 for the present operating margin

+50.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at -2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.06. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.15. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.37.