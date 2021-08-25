Datadog Inc. (DDOG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that Visium Technologies Announces Integration of TruContext(TM) with Datadog

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.38, which is $11.34 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 217.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 2.52M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 1.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.40% and a quarterly performance of 51.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.68% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 37.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $138 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $111. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +23.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.95. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Shah Shardul, who sale 14,799 shares at the price of $131.14 back on Aug 20. After this action, Shah Shardul now owns 0 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $1,940,688 using the latest closing price.

OBSTLER DAVID M, the Chief Financial Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 145,000 shares at $132.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that OBSTLER DAVID M is holding 177,095 shares at $19,269,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.28 for the present operating margin

+78.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at -1.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.03. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.20. Total debt to assets is 34.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.