Can Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Remain Competitive?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went down by -1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.22. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that JLL Names Efrain Rivera to its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Paychex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.15, which is -$6.19 below the current price. PAYX currently public float of 321.05M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.42M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.25% for Paychex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for PAYX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $94 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYX, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.25. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 22.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Schrader Robert L., who sale 2,238 shares at the price of $113.49 back on Aug 03. After this action, Schrader Robert L. now owns 10,173 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $253,991 using the latest closing price.

Schrader Robert L., the VP/Controller of Paychex Inc., sale 686 shares at $113.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Schrader Robert L. is holding 12,411 shares at $78,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.01 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +27.05. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.22. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.90. Total debt to assets is 9.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.