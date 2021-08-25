A Lesson to Learn: ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) went down by -8.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.36. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Amsterdam University Medical Centers establishes same-day ablative treatment service using MRIdian(R) to Streamline the Patient Experience.

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ :VRAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRAY is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ViewRay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.03, which is $2.85 above the current price. VRAY currently public float of 159.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAY was 1.22M shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.57% and a quarterly performance of -11.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.14% for ViewRay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.55% for VRAY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRAY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for VRAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VRAY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

VRAY Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw 35.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from Strong Influence Ltd, who sale 4,300,000 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Jun 08. After this action, Strong Influence Ltd now owns 15,108,222 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $25,671,000 using the latest closing price.

Fosun International Ltd, the 10% Owner of ViewRay Inc., sale 4,300,000 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Fosun International Ltd is holding 15,108,222 shares at $25,671,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.87 for the present operating margin

-18.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -189.26. The total capital return value is set at -43.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.25. Equity return is now at value -76.60, with -40.20 for asset returns.

Based on ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.32. Total debt to assets is 26.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.