We Analyzed the Future Direction of Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS), Here is What We Found

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) went up by 44.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that GuideWell to Acquire Triple-S Management in Combination Designed to Drive Health Care Affordability and Improve Health Outcomes in Florida and Puerto Rico

Is It Worth Investing in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE :GTS) Right Now?

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTS is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Triple-S Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. GTS currently public float of 22.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTS was 52.28K shares.

GTS’s Market Performance

GTS stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.81% and a quarterly performance of -5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Triple-S Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.57% for GTS stocks with a simple moving average of 45.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTS

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to GTS, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

GTS Trading at 48.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +48.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTS rose by +46.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.43. In addition, Triple-S Management Corporation saw 13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTS starting from Carrion Arturo, who sale 550 shares at the price of $18.72 back on Sep 18. After this action, Carrion Arturo now owns 97,650 shares of Triple-S Management Corporation, valued at $10,296 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Triple-S Management Corporation stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 12.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.70. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.02. Total debt to assets is 3.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.