Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.55. The company's stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE :RSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.13. RSI currently public float of 51.71M and currently shorts hold a 8.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSI was 1.37M shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.29% and a quarterly performance of 4.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Rush Street Interactive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.90% for RSI stocks with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $21 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSI reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RSI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

RSI Trading at 12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +32.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw -38.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from de Masi Niccolo, who sale 430,904 shares at the price of $12.04 back on May 27. After this action, de Masi Niccolo now owns 0 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc., valued at $5,186,662 using the latest closing price.

You Harry L., the Director of Rush Street Interactive Inc., sale 430,904 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that You Harry L. is holding 0 shares at $5,186,662 based on the most recent closing price.