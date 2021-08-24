Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s stock price has collected 2.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/20/21 that Coinbase, Foot Locker, Ross Stores: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens TodayOpens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE :RCL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCL is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Royal Caribbean Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.00, which is $11.98 above the current price. RCL currently public float of 218.82M and currently shorts hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCL was 4.33M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL stocks went up by 2.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.26% and a quarterly performance of -6.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Royal Caribbean Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for RCL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $94 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Sell” to RCL, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

RCL Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.15. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 442,894 shares at the price of $95.22 back on Jun 08. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 22,484,898 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $42,172,455 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 278,720 shares at $94.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 22,927,792 shares at $26,355,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.80 for the present operating margin

-80.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -262.47. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.93. Equity return is now at value -60.80, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 228.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.53. Total debt to assets is 61.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.