Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 11.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s stock price has collected 7.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Lexicon’s Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Additional Compelling Benefits in Reducing Cardiovascular Endpoints: Results from Soloist and Scored Trials

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :LXRX) Right Now?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. LXRX currently public float of 138.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LXRX was 852.96K shares.

LXRX’s Market Performance

LXRX stocks went up by 7.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.12% and a quarterly performance of -6.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.23% for LXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

LXRX Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +259.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Tessmer James F, who sale 22,912 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Mar 15. After this action, Tessmer James F now owns 71,766 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $158,440 using the latest closing price.

Artal International S.C.A., the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,937,500 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Artal International S.C.A. is holding 32,259,461 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-722.17 for the present operating margin

+84.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -244.11. The total capital return value is set at -65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.57. Total debt to assets is 6.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.