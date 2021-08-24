KeyCorp (KEY) Just Got Our Attention

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that KeyCorp Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.29, which is $2.02 above the current price. KEY currently public float of 951.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 7.16M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.55% and a quarterly performance of -12.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $17.73 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to KEY, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, KeyCorp saw 22.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Evans Trina M, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Aug 09. After this action, Evans Trina M now owns 70,987 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $244,200 using the latest closing price.

Mago Angela G, the Head of Commercial Bank of KeyCorp, sale 13,709 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mago Angela G is holding 180,053 shares at $315,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +18.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13. Total debt to assets is 8.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.