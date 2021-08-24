Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) a Keeper?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Global-E Online, Quest Diagnostics, Five Below, Apple, or Moderna?

Is It Worth Investing in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE :DGX) Right Now?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGX is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $151.92, which is -$0.33 below the current price. DGX currently public float of 113.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGX was 1.05M shares.

DGX’s Market Performance

DGX stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.96% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.82% for DGX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $158 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGX reach a price target of $137. The rating they have provided for DGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

DGX Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.01. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H, who sale 9,493 shares at the price of $140.87 back on Jul 29. After this action, RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H now owns 284,427 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $1,337,251 using the latest closing price.

RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H, the Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 139,751 shares at $140.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H is holding 284,427 shares at $19,584,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.31 for the present operating margin

+38.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.39. Equity return is now at value 34.70, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 71.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.57. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.