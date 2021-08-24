Is Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) a Keeper?

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) went up by 8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 17.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Combined 27% Revenue Increase for Second Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc. (NYSE :CTOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is at 0.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Custom Truck One Source Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.17, which is $4.24 above the current price. CTOS currently public float of 208.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTOS was 320.25K shares.

CTOS’s Market Performance

CTOS stocks went up by 17.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of -22.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Custom Truck One Source Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for CTOS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12.50 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

CTOS Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc. saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from McMonagle Ryan, who purchase 7,074 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Aug 18. After this action, McMonagle Ryan now owns 205,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc., valued at $47,042 using the latest closing price.

Heinberg Marshall, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Heinberg Marshall is holding 65,000 shares at $96,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -12.00 for asset returns.