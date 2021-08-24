Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) went up by 15.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.84. The company’s stock price has collected 28.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/18/21 that For Robot Trucks, Navigating Highways Is Just One Bump in the Road

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for TuSimple Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.56, which is $14.15 above the current price. TSP currently public float of 114.04M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSP was 1.83M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stocks went up by 28.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.21% and a quarterly performance of 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for TuSimple Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.66% for TSP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $62 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSP, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

TSP Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares surge +7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +37.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.56. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Francis Karen C, who purchase 7,142 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Francis Karen C now owns 67,142 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $285,680 using the latest closing price.

Dillon Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Dillon Patrick is holding 2,500 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9444.60 for the present operating margin

-606.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -9651.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.