Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DatChat Inc. (DATS)

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) went up by 12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock price has collected 84.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that DatChat, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.0 Million Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ :DATS) Right Now?

DATS currently public float of 11.28M. Today, the average trading volume of DATS was 6.38M shares.

DATS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.50% for DATS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.50% for the last 200 days.

DATS Trading at 59.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.63% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +84.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw 103.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.