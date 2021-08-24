Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) went up by 6.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.22. The company’s stock price has collected 4.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ACST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACST is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.25. ACST currently public float of 202.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACST was 10.38M shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

ACST stocks went up by 4.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly performance of -12.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Acasti Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.96% for ACST stocks with a simple moving average of -15.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACST

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACST reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for ACST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2020.

ACST Trading at -12.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4534. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc. saw 35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5532.14 for the present operating margin

-410.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acasti Pharma Inc. stands at -10039.80. The total capital return value is set at -31.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.27. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -43.40 for asset returns.

Based on Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 39.50.